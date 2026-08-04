MP Vikramjit Sahney seeks revival of historic land route to CIS countries

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Tuesday pitched for reopening the historic land route connecting northern India, particularly Punjab, with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, saying it could significantly enhance trade and exports from the region.

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Speaking during an industry roundtable with Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Sahney expressed hope that regional hostilities would subside, paving the way for reopening the Attari-Wagah border for trade.

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Highlighting the historical and cultural ties between India and Uzbekistan, Sahney said cities such as Tashkent, Samarkand and Bukhara held a special place in the shared heritage of the two countries. He also pointed to the potential for greater economic cooperation in sectors including cotton, horticulture, viticulture, pharmaceuticals and healthcare.

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The MP noted that Uzbekistan’s reserves of critical minerals such as gold, copper and uranium could further strengthen bilateral economic engagement.

Sahney also underlined the importance of alternative connectivity through Afghanistan and Iran’s Chabahar Port, saying such routes could transform the economic geography of the region.

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According to him, improved land connectivity would create new export opportunities for Punjab and Haryana in sectors such as basmati rice, processed food, textiles, bicycles, agricultural products, engineering goods and machinery.