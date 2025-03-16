DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / MP yet to issue notification for 10 national parks: RTI

MP yet to issue notification for 10 national parks: RTI

The Madhya Pradesh Government is yet to issue final notifications for 10 national parks, leaving them vulnerable to encroachments and endangering wildlife, RTI findings have revealed. The final notification confirms the extent of a national park, enabling the forest department...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:44 AM Mar 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Madhya Pradesh Government is yet to issue final notifications for 10 national parks, leaving them vulnerable to encroachments and endangering wildlife, RTI findings have revealed.

The final notification confirms the extent of a national park, enabling the forest department to protect its boundaries. Some of these parks were established decades ago, yet their final notifications remain pending.

Among those awaiting final notification is Kuno National Park. The others include Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Panna, Satpura, Madhav, Sanjay, Van Vihar, Fossil and Dinosaur national parks.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper