MP yet to issue notification for 10 national parks: RTI

The Madhya Pradesh Government is yet to issue final notifications for 10 national parks, leaving them vulnerable to encroachments and endangering wildlife, RTI findings have revealed.

The final notification confirms the extent of a national park, enabling the forest department to protect its boundaries. Some of these parks were established decades ago, yet their final notifications remain pending.

Among those awaiting final notification is Kuno National Park. The others include Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Panna, Satpura, Madhav, Sanjay, Van Vihar, Fossil and Dinosaur national parks.