MP’s Kuno cheetah shooting case: Two arrested, licensed muzzle-loading gun seized

According to a statement issued by the Special Task Force (STF) constituted to investigate the cheetah’s death, the probe has so far found no evidence of the involvement of any organised syndicate engaged in illegal wildlife trade.

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly shooting at cheetah KNG-22 in the Kuno landscape of Madhya Pradesh. STF has also seized the licensed double-barrel muzzle-loading gun allegedly used in the crime.

Advertisement

The accused, identified as Bhagwan Singh and his brother Pritam Singh, were arrested following an investigation into the incident in which the male cheetah was found injured on October 25. During a surgical procedure, firearm pellets were found in the animal’s body. Following this, the state government constituted a four-member STF comprising Forest Department and police officials to investigate the case.

Advertisement

Bhagwan Singh was arrested on October 31 and produced before a court in Vijaypur, Sheopur district, which granted Forest Department two days of custody for interrogation.

During questioning, he disclosed that he had gone hunting in the forest near Nitanwas village in Vijaypur along with his brother on October 24. According to his statement, when a cheetah entered the area, he allegedly fired at it using his licensed double-barrel muzzle-loading gun before fleeing the spot.

Advertisement

Based on his statement, STF, with the assistance of the Morena police, took his brother Pritam Singh into custody.

The two accused were taken to the spot to identify the crime scene. Acting on their identification, STF subsequently seized the firearm from the forest area under the Morena forest division and seized it.

“Both accused are scheduled to be produced before the Vijaypur court on November 2, following which they will be sent to jail,” the statement said.