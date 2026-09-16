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Home / India / MPs raise concern over move to levy fee on UPI payments to merchants at Parliament panel meet

MPs raise concern over move to levy fee on UPI payments to merchants at Parliament panel meet

Opposition MPs call the move ‘anti-people’; Finance Ministry says customers will not be charged

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:04 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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MPs, mostly belonging to the Opposition, on Wednesday expressed concern over the government's decision to levy a fee on UPI payments above Rs 2000 to merchants, claiming that the entire population of the country would be affected due to the "anti-people" move.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance Bhartruhari Mahtab said that some MPs raised the issue at the meeting and said that it may be taken up at the next meeting of the panel.

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RSP MP NK Premchandran, who is a member of the committee, said that the entire population of the country would be affected by the government's decision to levy a fee on payments of above Rs 2000 to merchants.

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"It is a completely anti-people decision," Premchandran said.

Ending nearly six years of fully free UPI payments, the government on Tuesday introduced a 0.4 per cent fee on transfers worth more than Rs 2,000 made to merchants through UPI from October 15, while explicitly ring-fencing everyday person-to-person transactions as well as small payments from any charge.

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"Customers will not be required to pay any charge when making such payments through UPI," the Finance Ministry said in a statement, adding, "MDR is a charge within the merchant payment ecosystem. It is not a charge on customers making UPI payments."

Also, individuals will continue to have "unlimited free usage, with no monthly quotas, volume restrictions or tiered caps on free UPI transactions", it said.

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