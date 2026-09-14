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Home / India / MPSC exam 'paper leaks': CJP to join protesters demanding resignation of key officials

MPSC exam 'paper leaks': CJP to join protesters demanding resignation of key officials

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says party members will stand with aspirants; statewide tour planned if MPSC chairman, secretary do not resign by September 24

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PTI
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Updated At : 11:04 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke. File
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The Cockroach Janta Party said that its members and founder Abhijeet Dipke will join students in their protests over alleged paper leaks in various online examinations conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

The CJP made the announcement on Sunday after a group of MPSC aspirants met Dipke at his home in the Waluj area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

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The agitation seeking the resignation of the MPSC chairman and secretary would be taken forward, and a statewide tour would be undertaken to interact with MPSC aspirants if the demand was not met by September 24, the CJP said in a release.

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Dipke and CJP members would join the protesters, it said.

Following his meeting with MPSC aspirants, Dipke said in a video message, “The CJP and I are with MPSC aspirants in this fight. We will stand with the aspirants till the resignations (of top MPSC officials).”

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MPSC aspirants have staged protests in parts of the state, demanding transparency in the recruitment process and action against the alleged paper leaks and irregularities in various examinations.

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