2nd batch of Indian troops has left Maldives: President Mohamed Muizzu

Male, April 14
The second batch of the Indian military personnel manning a helicopter gifted by India to the Maldives has left the island nation as demanded by him, President Mohamed Muizzu has said.
Muizzu, a pro-China leader, also reaffirmed that foreign ambassadors in Male would not wield authority over him, emphasising that ultimate power rested with the citizens.
He announced the withdrawal of the second Indian military contingent from the Maldives while speaking during a campaign event for the ruling People’s National Congress party candidates ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled to be held on April 21.
“The first team has already gone. Now, on April 9, the soldiers on the second platform have also been withdrawn... there is only one platform left. As the two countries have already signed, they (the remaining Indian military personnel) will also be recalled ahead of May 10. They will leave,” Muizzu. said.
