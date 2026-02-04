Mumbai airport: Wings of Air India and IndiGo planes scrape on runway

Two aircraft belonging to Air India and IndiGo were involved in a minor ground collision at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Tuesday. No injuries were reported, and all passengers are safe.

The incident occurred during ground movements when the wingtips of Air India flight AI 2732 and IndiGo flight 6E 791 made contact. Air India flight AI 2732 was scheduled to operate from Mumbai to Coimbatore and was stationary while awaiting take-off, while IndiGo flight 6E 791 had arrived from Hyderabad and was taxiing after landing, reports ANI.

In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said the wingtip of its aircraft made contact with another airline’s aircraft while taxiing. “All passengers are safe and were disembarked after the aircraft was parked. The aircraft is undergoing necessary maintenance inspections. Relevant authorities have been informed and the matter is under investigation,” the spokesperson added.

Air India also confirmed the incident, stating that its aircraft sustained wingtip damage while waiting on the taxiway prior to departure. “As a precautionary measure, the aircraft has been grounded for further technical checks. Passengers were safely disembarked, and alternate arrangements are being made to fly them to their destination at the earliest,” the airline said.

Airport operations continued normally, with minor delays reported for the affected flights.