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Home / India / Mumbai braces for heavy rains as IMD issues red alert

Mumbai braces for heavy rains as IMD issues red alert

In its latest district-wise forecast, IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain at few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations over the weekend

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:54 AM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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A man takes a selfie on a rainy day at Marine Drive in Mumbai. Image credit/PTI
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for Mumbai on Saturday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across the city and suburbs, with the possibility of extremely heavy showers and gusty winds reaching 60 kmph in isolated areas.

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Civic officials said that while the metropolis recorded over 100 mm of rain in several parts over the last 24 hours, public transport remains operational.

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Commuters, however, have reported delays in the suburban local train network throughout the day.

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In its latest district-wise forecast, the IMD sounded a red alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rain at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations over the weekend.

Despite the late arrival of monsoons, the country’s financial capital has been witnessing heavy rainfall since the beginning of this week.

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Several parts of Mumbai received more than 100 mm of rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Saturday.

As per the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in the western suburbs, Bandra (H West ward office) recorded the highest rainfall at 150.6 mm, followed by Supari Tank, Bandra (146 mm) and Pali Chimbai, Bandra (143.2 mm).

In the island city, Parel received 141.8 mm, followed by Matunga-Dadar with 135.2 mm, Fort with 120.8 mm, Wadala with 118.3 mm and Lower Parel with 118 mm.

Downpour lashed the eastern suburbs as well, with Vikhroli logging 143 mm, followed by Ghatkopar at 136.4 mm, Mankhurd at 134.2 mm, Chembur at 127.6 mm, and Maharashtra Nagar in Mankhurd at 124 mm.

The island city recorded an average rainfall of 99 mm, the eastern suburbs 98 mm and the western suburbs 94 mm in the last 24 hours.

High tides are expected at 2.50 pm with a height of 4.26 metres on Saturday and at 2.52 am on Sunday with a height of 3.60 metres, while the low tide is scheduled at 8.56 pm on Saturday at 1.66 metres and at 8.22 am on Sunday at 1.28 metres.

According to civic officials, public transport services, including suburban local trains, are operating normally, although passengers have complained of delays on the railway network.

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