Mumbai businessman held hostage in his house, Rs 55 lakh looted

Mumbai, December 11
A businessman living in the Kalabadevi area of South Mumbai was held hostage in his own house and Rs 55 lakh were looted from his safe, according to police.
Mumbai police said that this incident happened in Aditya Heights of Kalabadevi when the businessman was alone in the house and at the same time four unknown people entered his house.
According to police, the four accused first beat the businessman severely and then held him hostage and then cleared his safe which contained Rs 55 lakh. After stealing the money, the accused fled from the house.
The incident took place on Sunday. After getting information about the incident, the police registered a case based on the statement of the businessman and started an investigation.
In this case, LT Marg police have registered a case against unknown people under sections 454, 392, 341 and 34 of IPC.
Police are searching for the suspect with the help of CCTV cameras present in the area.
Further investigation is underway. More information is awaited.
