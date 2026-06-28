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Home / India / Mumbai cop overpowers machete-wielding man near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, averts attack

Mumbai cop overpowers machete-wielding man near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, averts attack

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the armed man began shouting and charging at crowds and a woman accompanying him

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 09:16 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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A man brandishing a machete and allegedly threatening pedestrians on a busy road near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) was swiftly overpowered and disarmed following the swift intervention by a police constable, an official said on Sunday.

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The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the armed man began shouting and charging at crowds and a woman accompanying him, he said.

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According to the police, constable Vishal Yashwant Gade, attached to the LA-2 unit at Tardeo and currently on deputation at the police commissioner’s office, was on his way to work when he spotted the armed man creating a ruckus.

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Acting swiftly, Gade approached the suspect from behind and overpowered him, and wrested the machete from his hand with the help of a passer-by, the official said.

The suspect, along with the seized weapon, was handed over to personnel of the M.R.A. Marg police station and a mobile patrol squad present at the scene, he said.

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The woman was rescued safely, and the alert police constable averted a major tragedy, the official added.

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