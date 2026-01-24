Mumbai: DRI seizes gold worth Rs 2.89 crore concealed in meat grinder

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized gold worth Rs 2.89 crore concealed in a meat grinder in a consignment couriered from Saudi Arabia at the International Courier Terminal here, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the DRI’s Mumbai Zonal team launched a search for a consignment, which was declared as containing a meat grinder, and on dismantling the machine, recovered 32 cut pieces of gold, the official said.

He said that a total of 1.815 kg of gold worth Rs 2.89 crore was seized under the Customs Act.

The DRI also apprehended two persons who were to collect the consignment that had arrived from Riyadh and facilitate its clearance.

The accused duo had arranged for KYC documents of a particular firm to clear the smuggled gold from the courier terminal, the official said, adding that a further probe is under way.