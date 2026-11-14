Mumbai man gets 30-year jail term for sexually exploiting 70 girls across UK

A 27-year-old Mumbai man has been sentenced to 30 years in jail for manipulating atleast 70 teenage girls across the UK into sending him sexually explicit videos and images.

Bilal Kazi, who targeted girls aged between 10 and 17, used social media and gaming platforms, including Snapchat, Wink and Roblox, to groom his victims between 2021 and 2025.

He will have to serve a minimum of 20 years before becoming eligible for parole and will remain on the sex offenders register for life.

Kazi, an Indian student who was pursuing a PhD in chemistry in the UK, posed as a 14-year-old white British boy and made his victims believe they were in a relationship with him. He then coerced them into sending more explicit material by threatening to share the pictures and videos they had already sent, stated a report shared by Cheshire Constabulary.

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He was jailed at Chester Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to 37 charges, including making indecent images, blackmail and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Kazi was initially studying at the University of Chester before transferring to the University of Birmingham.

The investigation began after a victim approached Derbyshire Police in December 2021. She told the police that she had started speaking to Kazi on Snapchat when she was 13, believing him to be of the same age.

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Their conversation quickly turned sexual, with Kazi asking her a number of inappropriate questions. In July 2021, when the girl told him that she only wanted to be friends and no longer wished to send him images, he became abusive and called her names, claiming that she was his property.

He threatened to circulate the photos and videos she had previously shared with him among her friends unless she obeyed his demands, the police report stated.

The investigation was taken over by officers of Cheshire Constabulary’s Online Child Abuse Investigation Team (OCAIT) in May 2022 after enquiries established that Kazi’s last known address was in Chester.

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Officers identified 180 potential victims. Specialist victim identification officers subsequently used usernames and other data recovered from his device to trace those targeted by him. As a result, 70 victims, aged between 11 and 17 at the time of the offence, were identified across 28 of the UK’s 45 police forces.

Kazi, who had left the UK, was arrested on his return to the country at Heathrow Airport in July 2023. His mobile phone was seized and examined by the force’s digital forensics unit, which uncovered evidence of what investigators believed to be the largest network of offending ever encountered by OCAIT.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Georgia Hughes of OCAIT, said: “The scale of Kazi’s offending meant this was a truly mammoth investigation, requiring significant resources and close collaboration across the force.”

She continued: “The girls targeted by Kazi were young and vulnerable. For many, their interactions with him were their first experience of what they believed to be a romantic relationship.

“Exploiting that trust, Kazi manipulated them into believing that his behaviour was normal.

“His offending has had a profound and lasting impact on the victims. Many lived in constant fear of what he would do if they failed to comply with his demands, and some have carried that fear with them for years.

“What should have been important formative years have instead been overshadowed by the trauma of Kazi’s abuse.

“I hope today’s result provides the victims with a sense of closure now that Kazi has been held accountable for his actions, and I hope it allows them to move forward with their lives knowing that he can no longer cause harm to anyone else,” she said.