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Home / India / Mumbai man kills wife's lover after inviting him home, having alcohol; nabbed in 3 hours   

Mumbai man kills wife's lover after inviting him home, having alcohol; nabbed in 3 hours   

The incident takes place in Aarey locality on Wednesday

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:32 PM May 14, 2026 IST
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A 48-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife's lover after the three had a drinking session in the accused's house in Mumbai's Goregoan area, a police official said on Thursday.

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The incident took place in Aarey locality on Wednesday, he added.

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"Bhimraj Omprakash Sharma invited Vikas Ashok Bhusare who, he believed, was having an affair with his wife, to his residence. Sharma, his wife and Bhusare consumed alcohol. Sharma then warned Bhusare not to meet his wife again. However, moments later, Sharma slit Bhusare's throat with a knife in his wife's presence," the Aarey police station official said.

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Sharma fled into the surrounding forest but was nabbed three hours later after a chase, the official said.

He said Bhusare had been previously accused of harassing Sharma's wife, who he continued to meet despite warnings.

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Further probe into the case is under way, the official added.

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