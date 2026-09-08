Mumbai police arrest 2 men with fake PMO IDs ahead of Modi’s event; licensed firearm seized

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event in Mumbai on Tuesday, the city police arrested two men carrying fake IDs identifying them as officials of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and a licensed firearm.

The Mumbai police said a man was spotted behaving suspiciously at the venue of the Prime Minister’s scheduled event at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

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The police took the man and his bodyguard into custody after discovering that the man, identified as Rohan Parekh, was impersonating a PMO official and carrying a fake PMO ID. His bodyguard was found carrying a licensed firearm.

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In a statement, the Mumbai police said three men carrying a firearm and fake government IDs had allegedly forced their way into Jio World Plaza in BKC. An FIR has been registered.

“The weapon is licensed and two men have been arrested,” the police said.

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This is not the first security breach involving PM Modi. In January 2022, his security was breached when his convoy was forced to halt on a flyover near Hussainiwala in Punjab for nearly 20 minutes. The incident occurred while Modi was on his way to an election rally in Ferozepur.