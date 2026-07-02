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Home / India / Mumbai Police bust bogus call centre in Dehradun; 11 held for duping job aspirants

Mumbai Police bust bogus call centre in Dehradun; 11 held for duping job aspirants

The bogus centre came to light after a Mumbai-based woman approached police alleging some people cheated her on the pretext of getting her job in a private airline

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 08:50 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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The Mumbai Police have unearthed a fake call centre operating out of Uttarakhand's Dehradun and arrested 11 persons involved in cheating unsuspecting job seekers, an official said.

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The bogus centre came to light after a Mumbai-based woman approached police alleging some people cheated her in January-February on the pretext of getting her a job in a private airline, a Mankhurd police station official said on Wednesday.

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The accused allegedly lured her to transfer around Rs 2.5 lakh to their bank accounts as part of the purported recruitment process, the police said.

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When no job materialised and the accused stopped responding to her queries, the woman lodged a complaint with the Mankhurd police in Mumbai.

Following a detailed investigation, a Mumbai Police team conducted a raid at a location in the Uttarakhand capital and busted the illegal call centre, which was involved in duping job aspirants, said the official.

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Police arrested 11 persons linked to the unauthorised facility and seized nine laptops, 13 mobile phones and other incriminating material from the premises.

Further investigation was under way, the official added.

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