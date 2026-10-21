DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Mumbai Police issue notices to 24 'X' accounts over Sabeer Bhatia’s documentary

Mumbai Police issue notices to 24 'X' accounts over Sabeer Bhatia’s documentary

The notices were issued on October 18, days after the documentary, allegedly containing false and disparaging claims about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani, sparked a controversy

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 11:06 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The notices stated that cyber police had received a formal complaint alleging that multiple X handles had published highly objectionable content targeting a prominent business conglomerate. Photo for representation
Advertisement

Mumbai Police have issued legal notices to 24 X account holders, days after they shared a controversial documentary posted by tech entrepreneur Sabeer Bhatia.

The notices were issued on October 18, days after the documentary, allegedly containing false and disparaging claims about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani, sparked a controversy.

Advertisement

The notices stated that cyber police had received a formal complaint alleging that multiple X handles had published highly objectionable content targeting a prominent business conglomerate.

Advertisement

The links mentioned in the notices directed to Bhatia's X account.

The content allegedly had false, misleading, and disparaging statements and allegations against the company, which were circulated without any factual or lawful basis, causing continuous harm to its reputation, goodwill and public image, the notices said.

Advertisement

The publication of such content violated platform guidelines and constituted offences punishable under Sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 356 (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), they said.

The notices asked the platform and account holders to urgently review the objectionable posts and remove or disable access to the content.

While several account holders complied by deleting the video clips, others publicly shared copies of the police notice on their handles, alleging overreach and terming the action as unjust.

"Mumbai Police asked me to take down certain highly objectionable tweets. I have complied and removed them," Bhatia, the Indian-American entrepreneur who co-founded the first free web-based email service Hotmail.com in 1996, said on X.

"The "highly objectionable" tweet merely pointed out alleged corruption at the highest levels of power," he said.

The law enforcement agency apparently found the corruption less objectionable than the act of exposing it, he added.

"When pointing out wrongdoing becomes a greater offence than the wrongdoing itself, who is the law really protecting?

"I regret to inform the good people of India that their fundamental right to free speech is being curtailed by the government. This government is no longer of the people, by the people, or for the people," he said.

"I am deeply disappointed. In a nation of 1.45 billion people, citizens are afraid to open their mouths and speak about what they see. How can anyone hope to fix India when fear has silenced its people?" he said on X.

A nation cannot progress when speaking the truth requires courage, Bhatia said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts