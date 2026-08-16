Mumbai Police rescue 100-kg endangered Loggerhead sea turtle

Mumbai Police personnel rescued a distressed 100-kg Loggerhead sea turtle after finding it struggling to swim and floating on the surface of the Arabian Sea, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisement

The turtle was brought ashore on the patrolling boat and subsequently handed over to RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) for treatment and rehabilitation, he said.

Advertisement

A team from the Yellow Gate police station, while patrolling the territorial waters, noticed the turtle in distress and rescued it.

Advertisement

The turtle was examined, treated and stabilised. On the instructions of the Mangrove Cell, it is being shifted to the Sea Turtle Transit Treatment Centre in Dahanu, managed by WCAWA (Wildlife Conservation and Animal Welfare Association), by a team of Forest Department officials and RAWW members.

There is no dedicated facility for treating sea turtles in Mumbai, the official added.