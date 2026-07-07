DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Mumbai schools, colleges shut today as IMD issues ‘orange’ alert for heavy rain

Mumbai schools, colleges shut today as IMD issues ‘orange’ alert for heavy rain

People should be prepared for extremely bad weather that can cause significant disruptions, transport delays, and power outages

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 08:56 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rain in Mumbai. Image credit/PTI
Advertisement

Mumbaikars woke up to overcast skies and strong winds on Tuesday, amid the India Meteorological Department’s ‘orange’ alert for heavy rain and gusty winds in the metropolis, officials said.

Advertisement

All government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on Tuesday as a precautionary measure, the officials said.

Advertisement

Relentless rain brought Mumbai and neighbouring districts to a near standstill on Monday. Many roads were submerged, trees uprooted, and several incidents of wall and billboard collapses were reported.

Advertisement

The orange alert issued by the IMD indicates that people should be prepared for extremely bad weather that can cause significant disruptions, transport delays, and power outages, an official said. It is at the third level in a four-stage colour system, placed above yellow and below red.

Traffic on the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s ‘Missing Link’ bypass section resumed on Monday night after remaining shut for more than 18 hours following a landslide triggered by overnight heavy rains, officials said.

Advertisement

A senior official of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) told PTI that traffic resumed at 10.10 pm after safety inspections were completed at the landslide-hit site.

The Mumbai-bound carriageway had been closed after a landslide near the exit of Tunnel 2, the longest tunnel on the Missing Link â€“ that cuts through the Sahyadri mountains—at around 4 am on Monday.

Four persons, including three members of a family, were killed in a landslide and wall collapse, while two others were swept away in separate rain-related incidents as heavy showers battered Pune district on Monday, prompting authorities to rescue or shift more than 500 people to safer places.

Heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides across the district, including one in Patan village in Maval tehsil that claimed the lives of three members of a family, officials said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts