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Home / India / Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express derails in Pune

Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express derails in Pune

None of the passengers were hurt in the incident, officials said

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PTI
Pune, Updated At : 09:56 PM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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One of the wheels of a coach of the Vande Bharat train derailed at a diamond crossing, said the officials. Photo: A video grab/ X
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A coach of the Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express derailed just before the train was entering the Pune railway station on Monday evening, though none of the passengers were hurt in the incident, officials said.

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The incident occurred around 7.30 pm when the premium AC train (No. 22225), running from Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Solapur in south-west Maharashtra, was passing over a crossing near a platform, they said.

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“One of the wheels of a coach of the Vande Bharat train derailed at a diamond crossing. The crossing is being replaced on priority. No passenger was injured in the incident,” the officials said.

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Railway authorities said the crossing is slated for an upgrade as part of an ongoing yard remodelling work at the Pune station.

Notably, a diamond crossing is a Railway junction where two tracks intersect each other at the same level, forming a diamond-shaped layout.

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Passengers from the affected coach were seen getting down from the train carrying their luggage and walking to the nearest platform.

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