Mumbai woman rams multiple vehicles, tries to run over cops; booked

A woman allegedly rammed her car into multiple vehicles, tried to run over police officers, and created a ruckus at a traffic signal in the western suburbs of Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred near the Sangeet Bharati Chowk signal in Juhu around 8.30 pm on Friday, when the woman sped away after hitting a stationary car, knocking down a scooter, a motorcycle, and another car during her escape attempt, an official said.

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She allegedly also tried to steer her vehicle toward on-duty police personnel, he said.

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“When a female police personnel tried to intervene and asked her to stop while recording the scene, the woman took out her mobile phone, started filming the officers, and created a ruckus,” the official said.

A constable later instructed the woman to move her car to the side of the road to clear the traffic congestion. Several bystanders at the spot captured the entire episode on their mobile phones, police said.

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Following a complaint lodged by the owner of the rear-ended vehicle, the Juhu police registered a case in connection with the accident and rash driving. Further investigation into the matter is underway, officials said.