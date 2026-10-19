Munsiyari emerges as trout farming hub

With rainbow trout farming emerging as a promising source of income for farmers in Uttarakhand’s Himalayan border villages, Union Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi on Sunday visited the Munsiyari Coldwater Fisheries Cluster in Pithoragarh district to assess the progress of aquaculture initiatives and explore opportunities to strengthen sustainable livelihoods, cooperative farming and market linkages in the region.

During his visit to Johar Matsya Swayatt Sehkarita and Namjala Trout Farm in Munsiyari, Likhi interacted with trout farmers and reviewed the development of coldwater aquaculture in the region. He appreciated the pioneering efforts of local cooperatives in adopting rainbow trout farming as a sustainable livelihood option, noting that the glacial streams of the Gori Ganga and favourable water temperatures provide ideal conditions for trout cultivation.

Advertisement

He observed that trout farming has helped transform traditional subsistence-based activities into semi-commercial enterprises, creating opportunities for income diversification and economic growth in remote Himalayan villages.

Advertisement

Pithoragarh has been notified as a Coldwater Fisheries Cluster under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), part of the Centre’s initiative to develop fisheries clusters across the country. The Centre has notified 34 fisheries clusters nationwide to promote organised production, strengthen cooperatives and improve market access.

Highlighting the importance of coldwater fisheries in the Himalayan region, Likhi said the sector had significant potential to improve rural livelihoods, strengthen nutritional security and expand exports. He emphasised the strategic importance of fisheries development in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

Under the PMMSY, the Centre has invested more than Rs 2,299 crore in coldwater regions, supporting the devlopment of raceways, hatcheries, feed mills, cold storage facilities and post-harvest infrastructure.

More than 5,600 raceways, 54 hatcheries, 293 cold storage facilities and 260 feed mills have been sanctioned across the six Himalayan states and Union Territories. Trout production has increased sixfold over the past decade, reaching nearly 5,000 metric tonnes annually.

Uttarakhand has emerged as an important contributor to this growth, with the state achieving its first international trout export to Nepal in June 2026, opening new avenues for cross-border trade.

In Uttarakhand, fisheries projects worth Rs 317 crore have been sanctioned, including modern fish markets, landing centres and an integrated aquapark at Sitarganj. The state has also launched the Trout Protsahan Yojana with an outlay of Rs 170 crore.

The scheme aims to establish 1,500 raceways, 100 mini hatcheries and 600 cold storage facilities by 2028–29, strengthening production capacity and improving the supply chain for trout farmers.

The state fisheries department is also exporting trout to Nepal and supplying the fish to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) under a memorandum of understanding between the Uttarakhand government and the force.

Likhi commended the contribution of the ICAR-Central Institute of Coldwater Fisheries Research (DCFR), Bhimtal, in introducing rainbow trout farming in Munsiyari and supporting farmers through scientific guidance on seed production, disease management and training.

He also highlighted the broader socio-economic benefits of coldwater aquaculture, particularly in remote border villages, where fisheries can generate employment, encourage eco-tourism and strengthen local economies.

He noted that responsible aquaculture development could also complement conservation efforts for endangered native species such as the Mahseer, provided farming practices are aligned with ecological safeguards.