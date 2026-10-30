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Home / India / Murder case: SC directs expelled JD(U) MLA Anant Singh to surrender by Dec 1

Murder case: SC directs expelled JD(U) MLA Anant Singh to surrender by Dec 1

Singh, who was earlier arrested in the case for allegedly orchestrating the killing in October last year, was granted bail by the Patna High Court in March this year

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:27 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Anant Singh. ANI file
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In a setback to expelled JD(U) MLA Anant Singh, the Supreme Court on Friday directed him to surrender by December 1 in connection with the Dular Chand Yadav murder case.

Singh, who was earlier arrested in the case for allegedly orchestrating the killing in October last year, was granted bail by the Patna High Court in March this year.

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A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale passed the order while hearing a plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to Singh.

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The bench directed the Bihar Police to complete the investigation in the case within four months.

It posted the matter for hearing after four months.

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Recently, the JD(U) expelled Mokama MLA Anant Singh and ex-legislator Neelam Devi for six years over alleged anti-party activities.

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