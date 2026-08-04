Murder, extortion, terrorism dominate charges against 274 fugitives India brought back in last 7 years: Govt

Murder, violent crimes, extortion and terrorism dominate the list of charges against the 274 fugitives brought back to India between 2019 and 2026.

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Government data shows that against four fugitives brought back annually in the erstwhile Congress-led UPA's time, 39 fugitives have been returned to India in the last seven years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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The Home Ministry data shows that 62 of these fugitives were wanted for murders and violent crimes, 42 for organised crimes and extortion, 53 for sexual assaults and 17 for terrorism and anti-national acts.

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These fugitives have been brought back from 36 countries.

The government today said previous dispensations lacked the political will to bring back fugitives but the Modi government has made the extradition of fugitives a “national priority".

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The government attributed this success to India developing an integrated, intelligence-led and technology-driven model to combat fugitive criminals.

Citing global operations, robust coordination and smart diplomacy as cornerstones of extradition strategy, the government said the issue of fugitive criminals is intrinsically linked to the country's sovereignty, economic stability, law and order and national security and the process of bringing fugitive criminals back to India was pursued in mission mode, through a series of legal provisions to strengthen extradition framework.

"Government launched Bharatpol, connecting more than 1,400 agencies with Interpol, thereby reducing the time required for information sharing to 3-10 days. National Investigation Agency (NIA) Amendment Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment (UAPA) Act were brought in 2019. For the first time, Sections 355 and 356 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) provide for trial in absentia, enabling the entire judicial process —from trial to prosecution — to be completed even in the absence of a fugitive accused," Home Affairs ministry said.

"Enforcement efforts are no longer confined to proscribed organisations alone. The scope of action was expanded to include individual terrorists, handlers, funding networks, and support systems based abroad, significantly strengthening India's ability to pursue fugitives and dismantle their networks," said the government disclosing recovery of Rs 17,874 cr from assets belonging to fugitives between 2019 and 2026.

Further between 2019 and 2026, successful restitution amounting to Rs 18,762 crore was carried out, including funds recovered from economic offenders who had fled country, the MHA said.