'Murder of freedom of expression': Congress leaders slam Penguin India on Sonia memoir row

Several Congress leaders on Friday lashed out at Penguin Random House India, asking what is preventing it from publishing Sonia Gandhi's memoir in India when it is being published worldwide by its imprint and wondered whether there was any "pressure" from the government. They also said the publisher's "refusal" to publish the autobiography is a "murder of freedom of expression" and a matter of grave concern.

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Also read: Penguin denies it declined Sonia Gandhi memoir over author’s refusal of editorial changes, says it was ‘keen’ to publish

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Their reaction came after Penguin Random House India issued a statement saying it is not the publisher of Gandhi's memoir "Belonging: A Journey of Love".

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Earlier this month, American publisher Alfred A Knopf, an imprint of Penguin Random House, announced that the book would release on November 10.

"Penguin Random House India is not the publisher of Belonging in India. Any suggestion that Penguin Random House India decided not to publish Belonging because the author declined editorial changes does not accurately reflect the circumstances," Penguin India said.

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Its statement followed a report in the Indian Express which claimed that the publisher backed out after Gandhi refused "editorial changes" to the manuscript.

Reacting to the development, senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the Penguin Worldwide Company is ready to print Gandhi's upcoming book in its original form across the world, but Penguin Random House India wants to make changes to launch it in India.

"After all, what is this reason or pressure that prevents them from printing in India what is being printed worldwide? Mrs. Sonia Gandhi Ji's life is an example of sacrifice and dedication.

"The dignity with which she has served the nation is exemplary. Pressuring and stopping the book of such a personality-rich, senior politician of the country and former Leader of the Opposition, Mrs. Sonia Gandhi Ji, is akin to murdering the freedom of expression," he said.

The real issue is that pressure was put on Penguin India to remove sections on Modi, RSS and those related to the occupation of Indian territory by China during the Modi regime, he claimed.

"This is the murder of democracy. Why is this truth being hidden from the people of India? Will the Modi government also force publishers to alter facts under pressure?" Gehlot said in a post in Hindi on X.

Senior party leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath said the publisher's "refusal" to publish the autobiography is a matter of grave concern.

"Will the publisher decide what a senior figure like Mrs. Gandhi will write and what she will not? The question also arises whether the publisher is saying this on its own or if there is pressure from someone on it? Even before this, the publication of some important books has been stopped under suspicious circumstances. I consider this kind of trend a serious threat to the freedom of expression," Nath said in his post in Hindi.

The publication of Gandhi's autobiography should happen soon, he added.

Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi slammed Penguin India's statement on the issue as "weak".

"Such a weak statement. Penguin India is more than happy to publish 'Exam Warriors' and several books on RSS. No doubt there are those in the BJP government who have now become afraid of a book being being read by the people of India," Gogoi said on X.

Congress' Seva Dal chief Srinivas BV also lashed out at the publication house over the issue, saying, "Dear Modi's Penguin, godi mein baithkar 'editorial independence' bolna thoda funny lagta hai. Reed ki haddi hoti toh publisher kehlate. Ab toh bas SANGHI Penguin lagte ho."

Seva Dal, on it official handle on X, took a swipe at Penguin India, posting, "Paltu Penguin."

Indian Youth Congress slammed the publication house, saying, "Dear SOLD Penguin, nobody asked whether you were 'keen'. Tell us what changes you wanted, and why. The rest is corporate grammar."

In another post, IYC took a dig and posted, "Introducing Penguin Janta Party" and also "Penguin hai ya pinjare ka parinda".

Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba said, "Bow to the brave leader, Sonia Gandhi ji, for her brave decision NOT TO BOW DOWN. Shame on #Penguin and #PRHI for resorting to such blackmailing tactics."

Taking a swipe at the government, Kerala Congress, from its official X handle, said, "Peacock blocking penguin is just an old man's fantasy. Nothing can stop 'Belonging' from reaching you." Penguin Random House India said that even though they were "willing and keen to publish the book", it is their "prerogative and responsibility to fact check authors and provide recommendations" as a normal part of the publishing process.

"Throughout the relevant discussions, Penguin Random House India's position was that we remained willing and keen to publish the book. We will not comment further on confidential discussions with the author," the statement added.

Even as the status of the book's distributor in India remains uncertain, a page on e-commerce website Amazon showed an ebook version of "Belonging" up for pre-order at Rs 2,615.

According to the e-commerce website, the e-book is published by William Collins, an imprint of HarperCollins UK.

The book's India release has been a matter of much speculation since Alfred A Knopf's announcement.

The 79-year-old Congress leader, one of India's most discussed political figures, will be sharing her intimate story of marrying into one of India's most powerful political families, the tragedy of losing Rajiv Gandhi that threw her into the "public world of politics" and turning down prime ministership in 2004 among other things, according to Alfred A Knopf.