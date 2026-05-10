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Home / India / Murmu appoints Rangasamy as Puducherry CM

Murmu appoints Rangasamy as Puducherry CM

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PTI
Puducherry, Updated At : 07:07 AM May 10, 2026 IST
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President Droupadi Murmu. File.
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President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday appointed N Rangasamy as the Chief Minister of Puducherry, according to a government notification.

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“The President is pleased to appoint N Rangasamy as the chief minister of the union territory of Puducherry with effect from the date he is sworn in,” the notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs said. Following the notification, Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan has invited Rangasamy to form the government, official sources said.

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