Murmu releases Constitution in Santhali

Murmu releases Constitution in Santhali

Included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution through the 92nd Amendment Act in 2003, Santhali is one of the most ancient living languages of India

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:31 AM Dec 26, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
President Droupadi Murmu, with Vice-President of India CP Radhakrishnan and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, releases the Constitution of India in Santhali at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. ANI
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday released the Constitution of India in the Santhali language at a function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution through the 92nd Amendment Act in 2003, Santhali is one of the most ancient living languages of India. It is spoken by a significant number of tribal people in Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar.

The President said that it was a matter of pride and joy for all the Santhali people that the Constitution of India was now available in the Santhali language, written in the Ol Chiki script. It will enable people from the community to read and understand the Constitution in their own language.

She appreciated Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and his team for bringing the Constitution in the Ol Chiki script in its centenary year. The function was attended by Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan and Meghwal, among others.

