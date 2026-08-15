Murmu stresses youth welfare, women’s leadership, economic resilience in I-Day eve address

Anxieties among students over paper leaks resonated in President Droupadi Murmu’s Independence Day eve address, in which she called upon everyone to do their best to secure the future of India’s youth.

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Describing young people as national assets, the President said, “Just as the government and society must remain united to ensure national security, everyone must contribute to safeguarding the present and future of our students.”

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Murmu made a strong reference to the need to curb paper leaks, describing public examinations as gateways to opportunities for students. She also noted recent government efforts to strengthen the integrity of entrance tests.

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“The Government is undertaking comprehensive steps to reform these examinations. The objectives of these reforms are to completely curb the use of unfair means in public examinations, make the examination system more transparent, more secure, and more trustworthy for the youth. Through the Government's initiatives and emerging economic activities, a wide range of new avenues are opening up for the youth. By exploring such new opportunities, our young people can embark on new paths to success,” she said, adding that the physical and mental wellbeing of young people forms the cornerstone of the country’s future.

Noting that 65 per cent of the country’s population is below the age of 35, the President said families and society share the responsibility of motivating them.

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In other wide-ranging remarks, the President spoke about the importance of women’s reservation in politics, an agenda still pending before Parliament after the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill was defeated during the special session in April.

“Along with efforts towards the economic self-reliance of women, we are seeing them in leadership roles across many fields. It is a remarkable achievement of our democratic republic that the number of women exercising their right to vote is growing. ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ was enacted in 2023 with the purpose of reserving 33 per cent representation for women in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies. Achieving the objectives of this Act will enhance women’s role in leadership and make our democracy more inclusive,” the President said, nudging the early realisation of the long-pending promise of women’s reservation in politics.

The address also focused on India’s economic resilience in the face of the West Asia crisis and the country’s ongoing campaign for reforms of the UN and other multilateral institutions.

Stressing self-reliance as the way forward, the President said warfare and instability in several parts of the world were affecting every country, but India had fared well.

“Even in such trying circumstances, our economy is moving ahead as the fastest-growing major economy in the world. According to economic projections, the growth rate of the Indian economy is expected to be more than twice the average global growth rate. ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ has further strengthened the foundation of our economic progress and national security,” she said, adding that national interests form the basis of Indian foreign policy, with many countries now supporting India’s call for reforms of the UN.

In important remarks, the President lauded the Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor and backed the government’s stand on placing the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.

“Suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with the country that harbours terrorism is a decisive step in the interest of our nation, especially farmers,” she said, while expressing pride in the achievements of Indian women across sectors.

Murmu also stressed the importance of fundamental duties and said, “Every citizen who faithfully discharges the Fundamental Duties enshrined in our Constitution is an active partner in our nation-building process.”

Earlier in her address, the President spoke about equal opportunity and dignity as the cornerstones of the Indian Constitution and how this timeless document was enabling ordinary people to make extraordinary contributions.

“Equality of status and of opportunity, along with the dignity of the individual, are among the cherished ideals of our Constitution. Today, people from ordinary backgrounds are making extraordinary contributions in many fields. This strengthens my belief that in today’s Bharat, everyone can dream big and also realise such dreams,” Murmu said.