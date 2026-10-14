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Home / India / Murugan resigns as minister, RS MP as BJP reshuffle buzz grows

Murugan resigns as minister, RS MP as BJP reshuffle buzz grows

Series of party changes hint at wider leadership changes

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:01 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Union Minister L Murugan. Photo: GoI website
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In imminent signs of a ministerial reshuffle, L Murugan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and a sitting Rajya Sabha member, has resigned from both positions, conveying his decision in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Murugan became a Rajya Sabha MP in September 2021 and was re-elected from Madhya Pradesh in April 2024. His current term was slated to run until April 2030.

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His resignation from the Council of Ministers, coupled with a premature exit from the Rajya Sabha, has triggered talks that a Cabinet reshuffle under PM Modi could be around the corner.

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Recently, the party denied Rajya Sabha re-nominations to Union Ministers Hardeep Puri and BL Verma, creating uncertainty over their political future, although both can continue as ministers for up to six months after their retirement from the Upper House in November.

Earlier, Ministers of State George Kurian and Ravneet Singh Bittu had resigned from their ministerial positions following the end of their Rajya Sabha terms in June. Those slots are vacant.

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In addition, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra were recently appointed BJP presidents of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi and are expected to return to organisational responsibilities.

Further, Sudha Yadav, the sole woman member of the BJP Parliamentary Board, was on Monday appointed Governor of Karnataka. Her elevation has created a vacancy in the party's highest decision-making body.

Another senior BJP leader Dushyant Gautam, who was recently denied a Rajya Sabha re-nomination, was appointed Governor of Sikkim, indicating a slow churning in saffron ranks and an impending reset of government leadership.

Murugan in his letter to the PM said he wished to return to grassroots politics in Tamil Nadu and help strengthen the BJP ahead of the 2029 parliamentary polls.

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