Home / India / Muskan, accused in infamous ‘blue drum’ murder case, gives birth to baby girl

Officials said that special instructions have been issued regarding security arrangements; no one from the family visited Muskan at the hospital

PTI
Meerut (UP), Updated At : 09:50 PM Nov 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Muskan, who is in the Meerut jail for the gruesome murder of her husband Saurabh Rajput and hiding his body in a blue drum, gave birth to a baby girl at the local medical college hospital on Monday evening, jail officials said.

Senior Jail Superintendent Dr Viresh Raj Sharma said that Muskan was brought to Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College here around 11.30 pm on Sunday after her labour pain increased.

Dr Shakun Singh, head of Obstetrics Department, said that the new-born weighed 2.4 kg and doctors successfully attempted a normal delivery. Both mother and child are healthy, jail officials said.

Sharma said Muskan’s family members have been informed. However, no one from the family visited Muskan at the hospital.

According to the hospital administration, Muskan’s condition remained normal throughout the day and she was continuously monitored. Given the sensitivity of the matter, police deployment has been increased around the main entrance and wards of the hospital.

Officials said that special instructions have been issued regarding security arrangements and medical records are also being compiled from time to time.

Saurabh was killed on the night of March 4 at his house in Indiranagar in Meerut district. Muskan and her alleged lover Sahil Shukla are accused of drugging him and stabbing him to death.

It is alleged that they dismembered Saurabh’s body, severing his head and hands, and hid the body parts in a blue drum filled with cement.

After the incident, both of them went to Himachal Pradesh.

The investigation into the sensational case revealed that Muskan had allegedly been planning the murder since November 2023, according to the police.

Saurabh was killed “not because of tantra-mantra, but because he was an obstacle in their love affair”, the police claimed.

Muskan was arrested along with Sahil on March 18. Earlier, Muskan “confessed” to her family before she and Sahil were arrested.

Police sources said that according to the initial plan, the two accused wanted to pack the body in a suitcase and throw it away. A piece of bone was also found in the suitcase.

