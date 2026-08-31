Must move from ‘endless war’ to ‘end of war’: PM Modi tells Russian President Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday delivered a pointed peace message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying the world must move from “endless war” to the “end of war” for the benefit of humanity, as the two leaders met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek.

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“We must move away from endless war towards an end to the war,” Modi told Putin, reiterating India’s support for efforts to bring peace to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

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Interestingly, four years back as well, Modi had famously told Putin, “Today’s era is not an era of war”.

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The Bishkek meeting also comes ahead of the BRICS Summit, giving Modi and Putin an opportunity to review the trajectory of their longstanding partnership amid a rapidly shifting global geopolitical landscape.

The two leaders also discussed the India-Russia strategic partnership and bilateral cooperation. Putin expressed gratitude to Modi for his personal attention to the relationship and acknowledged New Delhi’s efforts to maintain momentum in bilateral ties.

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Modi also invited Putin to attend the upcoming BRICS Summit in New Delhi, saying India looked forward to welcoming the Russian President and that his visit would further strengthen the India-Russia relationship.

Russia remains a key partner for India in strategic, defence and energy sectors, even as New Delhi has sought to maintain its independent position on the Ukraine conflict and repeatedly called for its resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.