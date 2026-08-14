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Home / India / Muzaffarnagar riots: Court allows withdrawal of case against 25 BJP leaders, Hindu activists

Muzaffarnagar riots: Court allows withdrawal of case against 25 BJP leaders, Hindu activists

The 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and subsequent violence in neighbouring districts had left more than 60 people dead and displaced over 40,000

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PTI
Muzaffarnagar, Updated At : 01:44 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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A special MP-MLA court has allowed the prosecution to withdraw a case against 25 BJP leaders and Hindu activists, including Uttar Pradesh Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal, former Union minister Sanjeev Balyan and former state minister Suresh Rana, in connection with a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots-related case.
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Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate/MP-MLA court judge Devendra Kumar Faujdar allowed the prosecution's application seeking withdrawal of the case on Wednesday, prosecution officer Rahul Singh said. The accused were facing trial for allegedly violating prohibitory orders, obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duties and inciting communal tension through speeches at a mahapanchayat held at Nagla Mador in the district on July 31, 2013, Singh told PTI on Thursday.

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The accused included Agarwal, Balyan, Rana, former UP Minister Ashok Kataria, former BJP MPs Bhartendu Singh and Sohanvir Singh, former BJP MLAs Ashok Kansal and Umesh Malik, VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi and Narsinghanand of Dasna Shiv Temple, among others. The prosecution moved the application following the Uttar Pradesh Government's decision to withdraw the case, Singh said.

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The 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and subsequent violence in neighbouring districts had left more than 60 people dead and displaced over 40,000, according to official figures.

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