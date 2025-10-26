My association with tea is well known but today I will discuss coffee: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Koraput coffee, saying the hot beverage is truly delectable and indeed a pride of Odisha.

Addressing the 127th episode of his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi said, "You all know about my association with tea; but today I thought, why not discuss coffee in 'Mann Ki Baat'! You may recall, last year we talked about Araku coffee in 'Mann Ki Baat'."

Some time ago, many people from Odisha also shared their feelings with him regarding Koraput coffee, Modi said, adding that they have also written to him saying that Koraput coffee should also be discussed in 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"I have been told that Koraput coffee tastes amazing, and not only that; besides the taste, coffee cultivation is also benefiting people," the Prime Minister said.

He said there are people in Koraput who are cultivating coffee through their sheer passion. They were doing handsome jobs in the corporate world, but they liked coffee so much that they entered this field and are now successfully working in it.

There are also many women whose lives have been pleasantly transformed by coffee. They have gained both respect and prosperity through coffee, he pointed out.

"It has been rightly said: Koraput coffee is truly delectable! This indeed is a pride of Odisha," the PM said.

Stating that Indian coffee is becoming very popular all over the world, he mentioned the places in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, where coffee is being cultivated.

"The diversity of Indian coffee is truly remarkable," Modi observed.

Besides, North-East is also progressing in coffee cultivation, which is further strengthening the identity of Indian coffee worldwide, that's why coffee lovers say: India's coffee is coffee at its finest. It is brewed in India and loved by the world, he added.