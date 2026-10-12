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Home / India / ‘My father will handle everything’: Kerala teen’s remark after Mini Cooper crash kills 3 students

‘My father will handle everything’: Kerala teen’s remark after Mini Cooper crash kills 3 students

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:07 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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The accident occurred in the Nedumbassery area near Kochi when a Mini Cooper allegedly rammed into a scooter carrying three students, killing all of them at the scene.
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An eyewitness to the road accident in Kerala’s Nedumbassery that killed three students has alleged that the driver of the speeding Mini Cooper told local residents that his father would “handle everything” when they confronted him after the crash.

Recounting the incident, eyewitness Salim told ANI that a loud noise drew the attention of people nearby, who rushed to the spot and found three students lying injured on the road.

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“I was standing nearby when the accident happened. There was a loud noise, and we all ran to the spot to check if something had happened. Three people were injured on the road. They were hit by a Mini Cooper,” he said.

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Salim said local residents stopped the car and confronted the driver following the collision.

“People stopped him, and there was some dispute. The driver was saying that his father will handle everything. Then the police and ambulance came. But the injured were already not moving when the ambulance reached for help,” he told ANI.

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The accident occurred in the Nedumbassery area near Kochi when a Mini Cooper allegedly rammed into a scooter carrying three students, killing all of them at the scene.

The victims were identified as Iyas, Devika and Gopika, all aged 21.

According to sources, the car, allegedly travelling at high speed, hit the scooter from behind. Police have identified the driver as Suhail Sajeev, detained him and impounded the vehicle.

Investigators are also examining whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway. The circumstances leading to the collision are being examined by the police.

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