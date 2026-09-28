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Home / India / 'My son should get justice': IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode's father stages protest at Mumbai's Azad Maidan

'My son should get justice': IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode's father stages protest at Mumbai's Azad Maidan

The Mumbai Police's Crime Branch is probing the alleged abetment to suicide case

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 12:29 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Ravindra Wakode, father of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, interacts with media personnel after visiting the Crime Branch office in connection with his son's death case, in Mumbai, on September 22. PTI
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The father of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, who allegedly died by suicide 10 days ago, began a sit-in protest at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Monday, demanding action against those responsible for his son's death.

Ravindra Wakode has said he would continue his protest until his son gets justice and those responsible are punished.

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Also read: Before death, IIT Bombay student told friend he regretted copying in exam: Police

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Sahil's family has alleged that he faced caste discrimination at the premier institute.

Ravindra Wakode had on Sunday said, "I do not care, even if I get arrested. My son should get justice constitutionally. This is the state of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Phule, Shahu and Ambedkar. I will start my sit-in protest at Azad Maidan. I will continue my fight for justice."

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Sahil Wakode (22), a second-year student, was found hanging in his hostel room on the evening of September 18, hours after he was allegedly caught using his mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

The Mumbai Police's Crime Branch is probing the alleged abetment to suicide case.

Earlier, Sahil's family had staged a hunger strike at Azad Maidan on Thursday and subsequently announced that Ravindra Wakode and his wife Sonali would begin their protest at the venue from Monday.

The IIT Bombay board earlier constituted a 10-member committee to inquire into the circumstances surrounding Sahil's death.

Prof Suryanarayana Doolla, a faculty member named in the police FIR alleging caste discrimination and abetment to suicide, has been sent on leave to facilitate an impartial probe.

IIT Bombay students held a candlelight march on Friday night, demanding reconstitution of the inquiry committee. They alleged that some members of the existing panel had expressed support for Doolla.

A section of students continued their peaceful sit-in protest on the campus on Sunday. The protest site, named "Justice Corner", has been hosting discussions on the case since Saturday.

Students' unions from other premier institutes have also extended support to the Wakode family and demanded a transparent investigation and action against those responsible for Sahil's death.

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