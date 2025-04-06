DT
Home / India / Myanmar quake: India sends more humanitarian aid in C-17 aircraft

Myanmar quake: India sends more humanitarian aid in C-17 aircraft

The aid is sent in a C-17 Globemaster heavy-lift aircraft
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:56 AM Apr 06, 2025 IST
A building is damaged after earthquake on Friday, March 28, 2025, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. AP/PTI
India on Sunday sent 31 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including replenishment stores for an Indian army field hospital unit deployed in Myanmar, to augment New Delhi's efforts to provide succour to the quake-hit neighbouring country.

The aid was sent in a C-17 Globemaster heavy-lift aircraft.

It took off from the Hindon air force station in Ghaziabad early on Sunday, a senior official said.

"#OperationBrahma@IAF_MCC C> C-17 plane departs for Mandalay with 31 tons of humanitarian aid, including replenishment stores for the Indian army field hospital unit," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted on X and also shared a few photos.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake jolted Myanmar last week, with the toll rising to over 3,000 even as rescuers continue to search through the rubble for signs of life.

India mounted its relief mission named 'Operation Brahma' as a swift response to the devastation caused by the earthquake that hit Myanmar as well as Thailand on March 28.

The field hospital, under 'Operation Brahma', continues its humanitarian mission in Myanmar as the local government and its agencies also soldiered on with their efforts in relief and rescue work.

The hospital unit comprising 118 personnel was deployed in Myanmar using two C-17 heavy-lift aircraft of the IAF which had taken off from Agra on March 29.

The field hospital has been set up by the Indian Army in Mandalay.

