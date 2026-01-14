DT
PT
Home / India / Nabin to be BJP prez before Budget session

Nabin to be BJP prez before Budget session

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:32 AM Jan 14, 2026 IST
Senior BJP leaders met at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday to finalise the schedule for the election of the party’s national president. The meeting was chaired by BJP internal elections in-charge K Laxman.

The election is expected to be a formality, with recently appointed BJP working president Nitin Nabin set to be elected unopposed.

Before the final step of electing the national president, the BJP National Council and the National Executive are required to meet. Members of the National Council — selected from various states — constitute the electoral college for the election of the party chief.

Nabin will succeed JP Nadda, who has been serving on an unprecedented extension.

Sources said that January 20 was being considered as a tentative date for the election, subject to the availability of the Prime Minister, adding that the schedule was likely to be announced later on Tuesday. Nabin is expected to file his nomination papers on January 19. At 45, he will be the youngest-ever BJP national president and the first to be born after the party’s formation in 1980.

