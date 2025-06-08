Nadda flags obesity surge, calls for healthier eating

Recognising the alarming rise in obesity across the country, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Saturday cited findings from the ICMR-India Diabetes (INDIAB) study, stating that between 2008 and 2020, obesity in urban India rose by 39.6 per cent, while rural areas saw an increase of 23.1 per cent. He warned that by 2050, one-third of India’s population could be obese.

Advertisement

Nadda was speaking at the launch of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) campaign, “Stop Obesity by Eating Safe and Healthy”, held at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru.

Highlighting the growing challenge of unhealthy diets, particularly in urban areas, the minister noted that children are especially vulnerable to adulterated and unhealthy foods due to targeted advertising. He called for early-age awareness to instil better food habits with lasting impact.

Advertisement

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call, Nadda urged citizens to reduce oil consumption by 10 per cent and cut back on salt intake. He also emphasised the value of traditional Indian foods, such as millets, and advocated their revival as a means to ensure better health.

“Food safety and healthy eating are not one-time events but continuous habits that must become a movement,” he said, calling for a nationwide push to adopt safer and healthier food practices.

Advertisement

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava echoed this sentiment, stressing the role of science, surveillance and risk assessment in ensuring food safety. She urged all stakeholders to stay informed about harmful additives and promote healthy eating.

“To make India free of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), we must eat right, reduce oil intake and spread awareness through collective action,” she said, adding that choosing healthy food is not only a personal responsibility but a national imperative.