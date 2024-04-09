 Nadda, Kharge face off over Congress manifesto contents : The Tribune India

  • India
BJP manifesto likely to be out on April 16

JP Nadda and Mallikarjun Kharge



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 8

The BJP and the Congress on Monday faced off over the ruling party’s persistent equation of the Opposition outfit’s Lok Sabha poll manifesto with a Muslim League document.

Attack, counter-attack

I am confused whether the Congress manifesto is its document or a Muslim League manifesto. One cannot imagine the extent to which the Congress can and will go to divide the country to grab power. — JP Nadda, BJP President

Didn't Syama Prasad Mukherjee write to the then British Governor about how the Quit India Movement of 1942 by the country and the Congress should be suppressed? And for this, he was ready to support the British? — Mallikarjun Kharge, Cong president

Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said at an election rally that the Congress manifesto bore a Muslim League imprint, BJP president JP Nadda today asked the grand old party to clarify its position on “appeasement politics and also for whom it intends to raise the current reservation cap beyond 50 per cent, as stated in the manifesto”.

“The Congress has been repeatedly rejected by the people. Yet it is adamant on the politics of appeasement. I am confused whether the Congress manifesto is its document or a Muslim League manifesto. One cannot imagine the extent to which the Congress can and will go to divide the country to grab power,” Nadda said, asking Rahul Gandhi why he hid Congress flags during his recent road show in Wayanad.

“You are so afraid of displeasing the Indian Union Muslim League that you invisibilised your own party flag?” said Nadda adding that the Muslim League way back in 1929 spoke of religion-based reservation and “today the Congress is repeating that pledge”.

“Where will the Congress take the country in its lust for power?” asked Nadda, accusing the Congress of being antagonistic to the majority community.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hit back saying the political and ideological ancestors of the BJP supported the British and the Muslim League against Indians during the freedom movement.

“Even today, BJP leaders are invoking the Muslim League against the Congress’ Nyay Patra, which has been prepared with inputs from common people,” Kharge said. He said BJP’s ancestors opposed the “Quit India” movement of 1942.

“Everyone knows that your ancestors formed their government in Bengal, Sindh and NWFP in the 1940s along with the Muslim League. Didn’t Syama Prasad Mukherjee write to the then British Governor about how the Quit India Movement of 1942 by the country and the Congress should be suppressed? And for this, he was ready to support the British?” Kharge said.

The Congress manifesto pledges to amend the Constitution to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

