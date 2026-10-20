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Home / India / Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu accuses Jagan of double standards over remarks on EC

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu accuses Jagan of double standards over remarks on EC

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:01 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Notably, Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday had said that his party made a mistake by supporting the 2023 amendment that governed the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other ECs.
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Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday accused YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of attempting to intimidate the State Election Commission (SEC), alleging that he supported election authorities when their decisions favoured him but opposed them when they did not.

Naidu alleged that Jagan’s approach reflected political double standards, asserting that respect for constitutional authorities must remain consistent and not change according to political convenience. Addressing the media at Undavalli in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu questioned Jagan’s decision to visit the SEC with his media team after holding a lengthy press conference, alleging that the move was intended to exert pressure on the election authority and publicise the interaction for political mileage.

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Notably, Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday had said that his party made a mistake by supporting the 2023 amendment that governed the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other ECs. He also called for reforms to establish a neutral and impartial selection process.

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Naidu described the alleged conduct as a reflection of a feudal mindset and accused Jagan of treating democratic institutions as instruments of political convenience.

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