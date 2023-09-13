Naidu’s plea seeking house custody rejected

Vijayawada: A court on Tuesday rejected a house custody plea filed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, saying he would be safer in jail as his Z-plus security may not be provided to him under house arrest. PTI
SC junks Asaram’s plea against R’sthan HC order
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a plea filed by Asaram Bapu against the Rajasthan HC order rejecting his application for suspension of life sentence in the rape case of a minor girl. PTI
‘Lotus’ dress for Parliament staff kicks off controversy
New Delhi: A new dress code with floral motif for Parliament staff kicked off a political row on Tuesday with the Congress dubbing it as “cheap” tactics to promote the ruling party’s poll symbol. “Why can't a peacock or why can't a tiger?” asked the Congress. PTI
Land-for-job: Nod to prosecute Lalu obtained, CBI tells court
New Delhi: The CBI informed a Delhi court on Tuesday that the requisite sanctions to prosecute former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad in a case related to an alleged land-for-job scam has been received from authorities concerned. PTI
9 more deaths take UP rain toll to 28, red alert in 6 dists
Lucknow: Nine more persons have died as heavy rain lashed UP for the third day, taking the death toll to 28, while a red alert has been sounded on Tuesday in six districts including the worst-hit Barabanki and Gonda.
