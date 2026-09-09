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Home / India / Nainital police register FIR in Haldwani purification row

Nainital police register FIR in Haldwani purification row

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:25 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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The Congress had been demanding an FIR against those who carried out the purification ritual since the alleged incident came to light.
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The Nainital police have registered an FIR in connection with the alleged “shuddhikaran” (purification) ritual performed at Haldwani’s Ramlila Maidan following Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's rally on August 8.

The FIR was registered at Haldwani Kotwali on the complaint of a Congress worker, Anju under BNS Sections 196 and 299, along with Section 3(1)(R) of the SC/ST Act.

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The Congress had been demanding an FIR against those who carried out the purification ritual since the alleged incident came to light.

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Earlier on Tuesday, Congress MPs belonging to Dalit and tribal communities approached the Parliament Street police station and submitted a complaint seeking registration of a case and arrests over the alleged “shuddhikaran” of the Haldwani ground where party president Mallikarjun Kharge had addressed a public meeting last month.

The MPs said they had sought an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu to raise the issue but had received no confirmation, adding that they were planning a protest at Jantar Mantar on September 12 over “an act of untouchability and humiliation directed at the Congress president”.

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In a complaint submitted to the SHO, Congress MP Mallu Ravi sought registration of a case against Girish Chandra Pandey, president of Shri Ram Dharmarth Seva Nyas, and 15 unidentified persons.

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