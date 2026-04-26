The naked body of a 32-year-old man with injury marks was recovered on Sunday morning in Jharkhand's Palamu district, hours after he was allegedly abducted, police said.

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The body of Vinit Tiwari (32) was recovered near Jorkat, a senior police officer said.

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On Saturday night, people in four vehicles had allegedly abducted the man from the Redma area, the officer said, adding that it might have been a fallout of a land dispute.

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Superintendent of Police Kapil Choudhary said they were informed about the man's abduction on Saturday night, and a team was immediately deployed to rescue him.

His body bearing injury marks was recovered on Sunday morning, the officer said, adding the man's parents have lodged a complaint accusing two persons -- Pradip Tiwari and Dilip Tiwari -- of his alleged abduction.

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The SP told PTI that police have launched a search to apprehend the duo, and the motive behind the killing will be known following their arrest.