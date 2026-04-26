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Home / India / Naked body of man recovered hours after abduction in Jharkhand's Palamu district

Naked body of man recovered hours after abduction in Jharkhand's Palamu district

On Saturday night, people in four vehicles had allegedly abducted the man from the Redma area

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PTI
Medininagar (Jharkhand), Updated At : 03:52 PM Apr 26, 2026 IST
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The naked body of a 32-year-old man with injury marks was recovered on Sunday morning in Jharkhand's Palamu district, hours after he was allegedly abducted, police said.

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The body of Vinit Tiwari (32) was recovered near Jorkat, a senior police officer said.

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On Saturday night, people in four vehicles had allegedly abducted the man from the Redma area, the officer said, adding that it might have been a fallout of a land dispute.

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Superintendent of Police Kapil Choudhary said they were informed about the man's abduction on Saturday night, and a team was immediately deployed to rescue him.

His body bearing injury marks was recovered on Sunday morning, the officer said, adding the man's parents have lodged a complaint accusing two persons -- Pradip Tiwari and Dilip Tiwari -- of his alleged abduction.

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The SP told PTI that police have launched a search to apprehend the duo, and the motive behind the killing will be known following their arrest.

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