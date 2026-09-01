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Home / India / Nalagarh IED blast: NIA arrests three more, total accused held rises to six

Nalagarh IED blast: NIA arrests three more, total accused held rises to six

Arshdeep Singh, Karanpartap and Diljot Saini were already under arrest in Punjab case; agency probing larger terror conspiracy

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:03 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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The National Investigation Agency headquarters in New Delhi. PTI file
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested three more accused in connection with the IED explosion that took place at Police Station Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh on January 1, 2026.

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The explosion occurred at around 9:40 am near the outer wall adjoining the room of the Investigating Officer within the premises of Nalagarh police station.

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The case was initially registered as an FIR at Nalagarh police station, Himachal Pradesh. The investigation was subsequently taken over by the NIA, which re-registered the case on May 8, 2026, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

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During the investigation, the NIA established the involvement of three more accused, namely Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Kandola, Karanpartap, and Diljot Saini, all residents of Rahon in SBS Nagar district.

All three accused have been arrested by the NIA in the present case. They were already under arrest in connection with an FIR registered at Garhshankar police station.

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Earlier, the NIA had arrested three accused in the case — Mahavir Kumar alias Kaka, Ajay Mehra and Manpreet Singh alias Mani.

These accused had initially been arrested by the Punjab Police in connection with an FIR lodged in Mohali, and were subsequently arrested by the NIA in the present case.

With the latest arrests, the total number of accused held by the NIA in connection with the Nalagarh IED explosion case has risen to six.

Officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain the precise roles of the accused, establish the linkages among them, identify other persons involved in the conspiracy and uncover the full extent of the criminal network behind the attack.

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