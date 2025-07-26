DT
Home / India / NALSA launches 'Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana 2025' to provide legal aid to soldiers' families

NALSA launches 'Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana 2025' to provide legal aid to soldiers' families

It provides for establishing legal services clinics in Rajya and Zila Sainik Boards for rendering legal services and assistance to Veer Parivar, say sources
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:07 PM Jul 26, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File
Soldiers protecting the nation’s borders need not worry about legal problems faced by their families.

National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) Executive Chairman Justice Surya Kant on Saturday launched ‘NALSA Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana 2025’ in Srinagar to relieve soldiers from the domestic legal burdens while they served in harsh terrains and far-flung regions.

Under the new initiative, legal assistance will be provided for the first time to families of soldiers to relieve them of domestic legal burdens. The message is: ‘You serve the country at the borders, we will take care of your family at home’, sources said.

It provides for establishing legal services clinics in Rajya and Zila Sainik Boards for rendering legal services and assistance to Veer Parivar, they said.

The event was attended by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt General Pratik Sharma and others.

Justice Kant remarked that the legal fraternity must do its part to ensure that soldiers were not left alone to handle their personal legal issues.

The scheme aimed to address the issue of soldiers posted in far-flung being unable to follow through on legal cases involving property, domestic disputes. Now, under the scheme, NALSA will intervene to ensure that such cases are properly represented in courts.

The NALSA support under the newly launched scheme will also be extended to personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and others serving in high-risk conditions.

