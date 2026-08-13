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Home / India / NALSAR 2026 graduates face bar council’s ‘no enrolment’ order after CJI Surya Kant invite row

NALSAR 2026 graduates face bar council’s ‘no enrolment’ order after CJI Surya Kant invite row

The interim direction comes after a dispute over NALSAR students’ opposition to the invitation extended to CJI Surya Kant as the chief guest for the university’s convocation

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:20 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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NALSAR University of Law. Photo: @NALSAR_Official/X
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A fresh controversy has erupted around Hyderabad’s NALSAR University of Law after the Bar Council of India (BCI) ordered that students who obtained their law degrees from the university in 2026 will not be enrolled as advocates by any State Bar Council until further orders.

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The interim direction comes after a dispute over NALSAR students’ opposition to the invitation extended to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as the chief guest for the university’s convocation.

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In an order, BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said the interim deferment was intended to “preserve the integrity and efficacy” of the statutory enrolment process. The council said names communicated during the preliminary stage would, as far as possible, be kept confidential, stressing that the communication of a name to the BCI does not itself amount to a conclusive finding of misconduct or disqualification.

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The order also said the matter would be examined on the basis of “verified facts” and the individual role of each person concerned.

The BCI drew a distinction between legitimate criticism and conduct that, if established after due examination, could involve intimidation, obstruction, organised disruption or disregard of institutional responsibilities.

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“Legal education necessarily encourages critical reasoning, debate and analysis of judicial decisions,” the order said, while noting that those seeking entry into the legal profession are expected to understand the distinction between reasoned criticism and conduct that may warrant disciplinary scrutiny.

The immediate impact, however, is significant for NALSAR’s 2026 law graduates.

‘No student to be enrolled until further orders'

The order explicitly states that, until further directions, no student of NALSAR University of Law who obtained a law degree in 2026 shall be enrolled by any State Bar Council as an advocate.

The BCI said the arrangement will continue only until the individual issue is disposed of by the council or further directions are issued.

The development places the future professional enrolment of the affected graduates in uncertainty, while the underlying dispute over the convocation invitation moves into a formal examination by the BCI.

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