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Home / India / Names of 6 bravehearts killed in Op Sindoor made public

Names of 6 bravehearts killed in Op Sindoor made public

The names will be engraved on a special brick

article_Author
Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:33 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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President Droupadi Murmu presents Vir Chakra (posthumous) to Rifleman Sunil Kumar. The award was received by his mother Sudesh Kumari and father Yash Paul. Ministry of Defence File
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India has officially made public the names of six martyrs who laid down their lives during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May last year.

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Two of the bravehearts are gallantry awardees, having received a Vir Chakra and a Vayu Medal. The names of the five Army soldiers and their regimental affiliations along with the lone Indian Air Force warrior and his squadron have been put up on the website of the National War Memorial in New Delhi. Each of the six names will be engraved on a special brick.

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The six martyrs are Sub Maj Pawan Kumar from the Headquarters 10 Infantry Brigade; Rifleman Sunil Kumar from the 4th battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment; Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar from the 5 Field Regiment; Agniveer Mood Murali Naik from the 851 Light Regiment; Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh from the 237 Filed Workshop; and Sergeant Surendra Kumar from the 39 Wing of the Air Force.

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Rifleman Sunil Kumar has been awarded the Vir Chakra, the country’s third-highest battle honour, and Sergeant Surinder Kumar the Vayu Medal.

Most of the six casualties have been in Jammu and Kashmir. Sources said Sunil Kumar was posted along the Line of Control with Pakistan. On June 8, President Droupadi Murmu presented the Vir Chakra (posthumous) to Sunil Kumar at the Defence Investiture Ceremony. The award was received by his mother Sudesh Kumari and father Yash Paul.

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The names of the Operation Sindoor bravehearts have been made public along with the list of all those soldiers who had lost their lives in 2025 in various operations.

The National War Memorial features the Tyag Chakra (circle of sacrifice), which contains 16 concentric circular walls built entirely from granite bricks. Each brick bears the name, rank and regiment of a fallen martyr who made the supreme sacrifice since Independence.

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