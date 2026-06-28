Names of Operation Sindoor martyrs concealed for 14 months, says Cong

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Claiming that the truth had finally come out, Congress leader and Colonel Rohit Chaudhry (retd) said the party had continuously raised its voice to honour the martyrs, organised Jai Hind Sabhas across the country and fought for justice for the families of the fallen soldiers.

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“The Modi government kept the names of Operation Sindoor martyrs hidden from the country for 14 months,” Chaudhry said, adding that the Army had also confirmed their martyrdom.

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He claimed that the Congress party’s Ex-Servicemen Department had released a list of 10 martyrs and continued its fight to secure justice for their families. “Ultimately, the Defence Minister’s lie was exposed,” he said.

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala also targeted the government over the issue. “The age of a lie is short, the truth of martyrdom is indelible. What respect will people, who do not speak the truth even for martyrdom, show to the martyrs? Who will believe people who shamelessly lie in the temple of democracy,” asked Surjewala.

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Congress leader Pawan Khera also joined the attack, saying there could only be two explanations for the discrepancy -- The Defence Minister was unaware that six soldiers had been killed when he addressed Parliament, which raises serious questions about his understanding of the ministry, or he was aware of the facts and chose to conceal them.

“The fact remains that our six soldiers made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, but their sacrifice was concealed. They were denied the honour and recognition that they deserved. Their families were robbed of the transparency they had the right to expect. This is an insult to our soldiers. No true patriot can remain silent or complacent about it,” Khera wrote on X.

Rejecting the allegations, the Ministry of Defence has said that posts circulating on social media had sought to misrepresent Rajnath Singh’s address in Parliament on July 28, 2025, by falsely suggesting that he had claimed that no Indian soldier had lost his life during Operation Sindoor.

The ministry said the Defence Minister’s remarks were made in response to a “persistent and dominant narrative” claiming that Indian pilots had been lost during Operation Sindoor, a claim it described as entirely false.

“It was in direct reference to this specific and mischievous narrative that the Defence Minister made the statement in question,” it said, adding that his remarks were a context-specific response and not a denial of casualties suffered by the Indian forces during the operation.

The ministry further said the government remained committed to honouring every member of the armed forces, especially those who have laid down their lives in the service of the nation, adding that their names had been inscribed on the walls of the National War Memorial and benefits had been extended to their families.