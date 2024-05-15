Namonation

Rs 3 cr Assets
- PM Modi possesses assets amounting to a little over Rs 3 cr, most of it in bank fixed deposits, as per his poll affidavit
- The filing of nomination attended by top NDA leaders, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Chandrababu Naidu and several CMs
