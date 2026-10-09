Goa Police have registered an Unnatural Death (UD) case following the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar, with further investigation under way, according to ANI.

Panaji Police registered the case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). According to police records, the 76-year-old actor was brought dead to the casualty ward of Manipal Hospital, Bambolim, from his residence at Ocean Park, Dona Paula. PSI Nitin Naik is leading the further inquiry.

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Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his Donje farmhouse in Pune on Thursday night.

After the last rites, his son, Malhar Patekar, spoke about carrying forward the veteran actor’s legacy.

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“A person like Nana Saheb never truly leaves us; his achievements have made him immortal,” he said, adding that his father believed in bringing people together and following a righteous path. He said carrying forward the vision Nana Saheb had left behind would shape the future.

News of Patekar’s demise broke on Thursday morning.

According to Dr Shekhar Salkar, head of the oncology department at Manipal Hospital, Patekar had messaged a friend around 2.30 am on Thursday, saying he was feeling unwell and experiencing pain on the left side of his chest. The friend, who initially missed the message, later contacted the actor and reached his residence around 4 am. By then, Patekar was sweating and gradually losing consciousness. His caretaker was sent to arrange an ambulance, while an emergency medical team reached the residence and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) after finding him unresponsive. He was shifted to Manipal Hospital at around 4.20-4.30 am, where doctors continued efforts to revive him for nearly 45 minutes. However, he could not be saved and was declared dead at around 5.20 am, the doctor told ANI.

Tributes from across the film industry

In an emotional post on X, actor Shah Rukh Khan remembered Patekar as his “mentor, teacher, critic and friend”, sharing an old photograph of the two.

Recalling their first meeting, Shah Rukh said he was so awestruck and awkward that he began fiddling with his hair. Patekar slapped his hand away and told him, “Hero ki tarah baal mat bana... tu actor hai” (Don’t style your hair like a hero; you are an actor).

Shah Rukh said Patekar was straightforward and honest, never flattering people or telling them what they wanted to hear. He recalled how the veteran actor had his own way of expressing affection, often beginning with a reprimand before making those around him realise how much he cared.

“He loved me and I loved him back,” Shah Rukh wrote, recalling their conversations and Patekar’s victories in game after game of carrom.

Expressing regret that they did not have more time together, the actor said he wished they could have shared more conversations, arguments, cups of tea and games of carrom.

Shah Rukh also recalled another lesson from Patekar that stayed with him: “Hero banne ke chakar mein actor mat khona” (Do not lose the actor while trying to become a hero).

“Nana, your intensity, laughter, madness and love will always stay with us,” he wrote, adding that Patekar had left a void not only in cinema but also in the hearts of Indians and people across the world.

Concluding his tribute, Shah Rukh wrote, “May your soul rest in peace Nana and Allah bless you. The Heavens will be blessed to have you... a masterful actor and an unbeatable carrom champion.”

Patekar is survived by his wife, Neelkanthi Patekar, and son, Malhar.