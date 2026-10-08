Nana Patekar: Murud villagers remember actor who remained deeply connected to his roots

In the coastal village of Murud in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, where Nana Patekar did his primary schooling, friends and relatives recalled the actor as a good hearted man who was always attached to his roots and never forgot the place where he grew up.

Patekar studied at Murud Nagar Parishad Primary School Number 4 from Classes I to IV and later moved to Mumbai, 120-130 kilometres away.

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The award-winning actor died on Thursday at his residence in Goa at the age of 75.

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A villager, who was two years senior to Patekar in school, said the acting stalwart’s affable nature ensured they always remained friends. He recalled visiting Patekar’s farmhouse in Pune for Ganpati celebrations last year.

“Nana had urged me to visit him this year as well. But I could not go to Pune again. He used to always ask me to address him by his first name and not follow any formality,” the villager said.

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He recalled that when Patekar had come to Murud with actor Dipti Naval, he wished to see Padmadurg Fort (a sea fort).

“I took out a small boat and we went to the fort. Both (Patekar and Naval) took a tour of the fort,” the friend recalled.

Chandrakant Sakharkar said his grandson Bala Sakhkarkar was a school friend of Patekar.

“Every evening they would see small fishing boats getting docked on the shore. I would ask both of them to dewater the boat. Once he expressed the desire to go for fishing. We caught an Indian salmon and Nana carried it home on his shoulder,” Chandrakant said.

Shrikant Surve, Patekar’s cousin, said the actor was someone who would enquire about everyone in the family and take care of his brothers. Surve’s mother was the elder sister of Patekar’s father.

Vijay Patil, who owns an eatery in Murud, said Patekar would never fail to mention that his origins are from Murud.

When Patekar was at an event in Roha, which was attended by late NCP leader Ajit Pawar, the actor said he would go and have dinner at his (Vijay Patil) eatery only.

Describing Patekar as a very straight-forward man, Patil said the actor still owns a property in Murud.