DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Nana Patekar: Murud villagers remember actor who remained deeply connected to his roots

Nana Patekar: Murud villagers remember actor who remained deeply connected to his roots

The actor, who studied at a primary school in the coastal Maharashtra village, stayed in touch with childhood friends and continued to visit Murud over the years

article_Author
PTI
Raigad, Updated At : 08:05 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rangoli artist Shreehari Pavale works on a rangoli portrait paying tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar, in Vashi, Navi Mumbai. Image credit/PTI
Advertisement

In the coastal village of Murud in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, where Nana Patekar did his primary schooling, friends and relatives recalled the actor as a good hearted man who was always attached to his roots and never forgot the place where he grew up.

Patekar studied at Murud Nagar Parishad Primary School Number 4 from Classes I to IV and later moved to Mumbai, 120-130 kilometres away.

Advertisement

The award-winning actor died on Thursday at his residence in Goa at the age of 75.

Advertisement

A villager, who was two years senior to Patekar in school, said the acting stalwart’s affable nature ensured they always remained friends. He recalled visiting Patekar’s farmhouse in Pune for Ganpati celebrations last year.

“Nana had urged me to visit him this year as well. But I could not go to Pune again. He used to always ask me to address him by his first name and not follow any formality,” the villager said.

Advertisement

He recalled that when Patekar had come to Murud with actor Dipti Naval, he wished to see Padmadurg Fort (a sea fort).

“I took out a small boat and we went to the fort. Both (Patekar and Naval) took a tour of the fort,” the friend recalled.

Chandrakant Sakharkar said his grandson Bala Sakhkarkar was a school friend of Patekar.

“Every evening they would see small fishing boats getting docked on the shore. I would ask both of them to dewater the boat. Once he expressed the desire to go for fishing. We caught an Indian salmon and Nana carried it home on his shoulder,” Chandrakant said.

Shrikant Surve, Patekar’s cousin, said the actor was someone who would enquire about everyone in the family and take care of his brothers. Surve’s mother was the elder sister of Patekar’s father.

Vijay Patil, who owns an eatery in Murud, said Patekar would never fail to mention that his origins are from Murud.

When Patekar was at an event in Roha, which was attended by late NCP leader Ajit Pawar, the actor said he would go and have dinner at his (Vijay Patil) eatery only.

Describing Patekar as a very straight-forward man, Patil said the actor still owns a property in Murud.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts